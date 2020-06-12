jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 12th, 2020
Editorial

Health is wealth

By Opio Jackson

Health is the greatest social capital a nation can have. Without a healthy and productive citizenship a country cannot be economically stable.  Therefore, addressing the social determinants of health is crucial to building a strong economic foundation, and it is something that every government focuses on because for any country to experience economic growth and her citizens must be healthy.

It is about two weeks now since the national ministry of health had requested for two-three weeks lockdown in order to allow the ministry and the health partners to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country.  The rate which coronavirus pandemic in the country is spreading in the community is so alarming due to lack of adherence to the preventive measures provided by the medics.  According to the recent report from the World Health Organization so far sixteen counties across the country have confirmed cases of covid-19.

Therefore, there is serious need to control the spread of coronavirus in the country to save the lives of citizens from unnecessary deaths from the so-called short illness. Since the outbreak of covid-19 the country has lost so many resourceful lives in a shortest time simply our health system could not save their lives. It is time for the country to consider the lockdown because we very well knows that health is wealth and if you are healthy you can acquire whatever ones needs to support daily living. So there is an urgent need to consider the lives and health of the citizens than prioritizing economy over the health.

 Last weeka new coronavirus case study by a Hong Kong-based firm has identified South Sudan as the world’s most dangerous country to live in during a pandemic, this is after accessing South Sudan’s general level of healthcare readiness, government efficiency of risks management, monitoring and detection efficiency and the capacity to withstand the economic fallout as a result of the virus.

The study on South Sudan also reflected on access to basic sanitation facilities, size of the elderly population, the prevalence and death rate related to diseases such as diabetes, obesity and tuberculosis.

The report notes that South Sudan at present is unable to quickly react to any crisis, has no high levels of emergency preparedness, quarantine efficiency and doesn’t have a resilient economy to withstand the impact of the pandemic.

The media and other partners will not get tire of creating public awareness on covid-19 because this is a long fight that will take time but also it requires proper strategies to tackle it. These strategies need to be updated depending on the rate of infections many countries are now in phase four in the fight against coronavirus and they seem to be winning the war against the pandemic. We also need to update our approach in the fight against coronavirus that involves taking drastic measures if necessary.   

Leave a Response

