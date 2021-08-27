Health Conference has ended

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The three-day online conference about health issues in African countries has ended yesterday. The conference started on 24th and ended on 26th of this month 2021. It was general reports on issues of health in Africa and how to overcome health matters in 2021. On 26th they discussed strategies to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem to the World Health Organization (WHO} Africa Region.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women in Africa, and the fourth most common globally. In 2020 over 72 000 women in Africa died of cervical cancer, more than half of these had HIV AIDS. Despite the availability of safe and effective vaccines that prevent infection, only 16 countries currently have existing HPV vaccine programmes. WHO is committed to getting 90 percent of all 15 years old and below vaccinated by 2030, and is supporting the efforts to accelerate the elimination of cancer as a public health problem by 2030. The framework, if adopted will accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer in the African Region.

Panelists were Dr.Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa and other guests.

It was discussed that Africa leaders should improve Health in the Region. Sub-Saharan Africa has around 54 million people aged 60 years and above. The number of older people is growing fastest in Africa, followed by Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia. Projections indicate that nearly 80% of the world’s older population will live in less developed countries by 2050. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the plight of older people in sub-Saharan Africa. The virus had claimed the lives of over 17 000 people aged 55 and above by October 2020. COVID-19 response by countries has not been specific to older people in the region.

The framework proposes measures to alter how we think and act towards age and ageing, support older people, provide care and primary health services as well as access to long-term care. During the discussion, it was said thatmost countries have plan to receive vaccine to reduce cost of dead of COVID-19 and other diseases in the region.

Government should enlighten citizens on the importance of vaccine and accept vaccination. They should put more efforts to eradicate any disease affectingAfrican countries. Coronavirus, Ebola and other diseases had affected African countries for the rest of two years and many people died. We need to campaign through media to disseminate correct information to the public. It is important toAfrica leaders to work together in order to fight diseases in Africa. All campaigns have been done in Africa to improve health for better future.

However,” let us make Africa better place for all.”

May God bless us all.