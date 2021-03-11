jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 11th, 2021
HomeNewsHead of UNHCR visits Biddi-biddi refugee camp
News

Head of UNHCR visits Biddi-biddi refugee camp

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

The head of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Uganda, Philpa Grandi visited Bidi-bidi refugee’s camp,YumbeDistrict West Nile region on Tuesday.

The globalrefugee’s head of the refugees Agency arrived Ugandathis week.

Grandi praised the Uganda government for the open policy to host large number of refugees in the country in a peaceful manner.

The UNHCR boss held meetings with the District officials and thanked them for protecting and keeping the refugees.

Grandi said it was important for them to assess the refugee’s situation since they are the beneficiaries for the refugee’sproject.

He called on the camp leaders to ensure sustainability of the projects under taken in the country in different refugee’s settlement.

He further pledged for more support so that Uganda government can address challenges in education, environment, livelihood among others.

Uganda hosts more than 1.4 million refugees with South Sudaneseas themajority.

You Might Also Like

News

Shirikat land case adjourned again

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma The Shirikat court hearing at the Juba High Court has been adjourned again to 15th March 2021, Earlier, the court was postponed because most of the suspects did not appear in the court. While addressing the Media at Juba High Court, the  head of Public prosecutors, SabirWani said that the court has been adjourned to 15th of March and they would be ready to give their Prosecution opening speech, plan, and giving evidence against two groups. The reason of adjourning this session is that there is a...
error: Content is protected !!