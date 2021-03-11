Head of UNHCR visits Biddi-biddi refugee camp

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

The head of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Uganda, Philpa Grandi visited Bidi-bidi refugee’s camp,YumbeDistrict West Nile region on Tuesday.

The globalrefugee’s head of the refugees Agency arrived Ugandathis week.

Grandi praised the Uganda government for the open policy to host large number of refugees in the country in a peaceful manner.

The UNHCR boss held meetings with the District officials and thanked them for protecting and keeping the refugees.

Grandi said it was important for them to assess the refugee’s situation since they are the beneficiaries for the refugee’sproject.

He called on the camp leaders to ensure sustainability of the projects under taken in the country in different refugee’s settlement.

He further pledged for more support so that Uganda government can address challenges in education, environment, livelihood among others.

Uganda hosts more than 1.4 million refugees with South Sudaneseas themajority.