Head of mission condemn attacks on aid operations

Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Turkeyexpress their serious concern about unacceptable and appalling attacks on aid operations countrywide.

Over the past weeks, direct attacks on humanitarian workers took place in Renk, Jamjang, GumurukTorit and Panyijiar. Humanitarian workers have endured brutal beatings, attacks, and robberies in their compounds, roadside ambushes when travelling in clearly marked NGO convoys and the tragic deathof two health workers. South Sudanese aid workers and their families suffer the brunt of these targeted attacks and South Sudan tragically remains one of the most dangerous places to be an aid worker with 126 humanitarians killed while providing critical services since 2013.

Killings, brutal beatings, roadside ambushes involving shootings and large scale looting of emergency suppliesin the last few weeks across South Sudan have put life-saving assistance and essential services in peril, disruptingaid delivery for the most vulnerable and especially the ones at risk of starvation.

The violence in Gumuruk not only resulted in loss of life, including humanitarian staff, but also looting of supplies and the destruction of facilities.According to very preliminary estimates, the losses are estimated at over $550,000 USD and included emergency food rations and nutrition supplies for South Sudanese people already on the brink of starvation. These losses willfurther deteriorate the precarious situation for people already on the verge of catastrophe.

The responsibility to provide security for all, including a conducive environment for aid workers, lies with the Government of the Republic of South Sudan.

Weurge the national and local government authorities and key individuals to facilitate access to assistance for those in need by putting a stop to this vicious cycle of violence by: