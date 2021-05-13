HAVE POSITIVE MIND FOR THE NATION

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

On the reconstitution of the august house on Monday, my colleague called to ask me if l had the full list of the 550 members of parliament who were drawn from all political parties’ signatories to the peace agreement. He wanted to peruse the list to see if he could have been one of the lucky names. Jesus he shouted his name was not among the 550. I looked at him and told him that as a journalist he should not start at his age to think of getting into politics because he was still a young man who had better to build his future career in this profession. He seems not to be convinced and told me that the world over, a journalist’s pen and a notebook made kings and queens. He told me that most important people in the globe had on one day or another made prominent by the media and there was all the needs that journalists should be in the forefront of nation building not only by exposing the negative and positive in the society but contributing ideas in national forums which could help the leadership steer the country to prosperity. I was still convincing him that those who make kings and queens do not themselves necessary become one. He asked as if in his own world “are we a forgotten tribe or profession”. Or is it that there is no strong body that can stand on behalf of all journalists to be heard by the decision makers. His reaction took me to check the list once again and agreed that my colleague had something up his sleeves. His concern should be given some attention in future. Journalists should be included in national assignments which include being appointed like others in parliament which is the current focus of attention. I did not want my friend to get mixed up in politics but told him that, one can still build the nation not necessary being in parliament or public appointment, but even in private by being innovative and taking chances to improve on his undertakings. I told my friend that there was a misconception that one can only make it in politics. This was not true and reminded him that teaching is treasured profession because it produces all people in different professions including politics. I told the young man that there was time for everything and when that time comes nothing would stop him from being what he wanted to be.There are many outside there like my friend and colleague. It is important to do what you know and do it better all the time. Time has come when those still prefer to drag others behind must be told that it was time to join hands and move forward together because development of a number of projects in the country had remained stagnant and at a stand still due to politicking minds which did not have positive value to the nation.