Have peace and work hard for living

By Akol Arop Akol



We think life is hard for us, but when you go out there you will see events that will make you change your mind, you will see sad things people are going through. Walk on the streets and you will see what you will not believe.

Young girls who are supposed to be in school to learn to have a better future are now losing hopes in life. Few ones are selling tea or juice in markets and on streets to get few pounds which they use for getting their personal needs and providing for the family. In a family where a woman has no job, her husband might have got killed or other relatives disappeared to unknown locations has a burden of responsibilities to take. Girls are taking duties that are heavy for them, and for mothers is a mystery.

What job could a girl of 15 years would do when she has no educational-qualification? Some only see those ones called Slay Queens who don’t sweat to make a living and prefer following their footsteps. They only get a little make up capital from boyfriends to buy more cosmetics and clothes for daily decoration to look attractive for men. They dress expensively and hang around bars, hotels, parties and weddings where boys and especially VIPs they call (Sugar daddies) could meet them. They turn love relationships into projects for survival. Despite this, no one can blame them. There’s nothing they can do, there is no free education or industries to provide job opportunities. So instead of dying of hunger, some of the young girls are engaging in wrong businesses. If we have humanity hearts, we must cry for South Sudan and this young generation.





Have we seen how many are our leaders today? Are they careless and helpless? We put eyes on them as our representatives and liberators in hard times, but in most cases, they are even the ones creating problems such as corruption, bribing and arming the youths with weapons to go and fight for their political interests.

There are communities in other States of South Sudan who have been in communal conflicts for years, but they are not brought together to talk about their grievances and dialogue together. Civilians in particular pastoralists were disarmed but in seems like there are guns factories in the cattle camps, they appear with more weapons and continue fighting. Every day, we get news that hundred people are killed, thousand cattle raided and insecurity goes on.

What we don’t know is that the pastoralists and famers who only depend on corps, milk and meat are getting threatened by these communal conflicts, their small-scale agricultural activities are affected which will result into poverty.

Comparing rural and urban life, people in rural areas have limited ways of income.they only rear cows, goats, sheep and grow their crops which are the main sources of livelihood. If cattle are raided, and attacks keep them running from their localities, they would not be able to cultivate during rainy seasons. When nothing is grown, there will be no difference between dry and rainy season and that’s already a clear coming of poverty.



Urban life is somewhat hard, school, water, transport, communication, clothing, accommodation and other activities need cash.If one is notworking, life becomes hard. But town people can crack their minds are do any little work to earn money and make life better. They also have little security, electricity, schools and causal works like boda-boda, brick-laying, clothes-selling, dobby and plates washing among others.