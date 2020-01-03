By: Anna Nimiriano

Dear readers and clients, happy New Year to you all. I hope you enjoyed your Christmas as well as the New Year. If it has started bad with you, don’t worry, it is only three days today, we are still in the beginning of the month things would change.

When I was listening to radios during Christmas Holidays, the wishes of the majority of people who communicated and church leaders were about peace. It was good wishes nobody wants people of South Sudan to live in war environment. I hope all bad things done to journalists in 2019 like threats, intimidation, harassment, censorship, hate speech and lack of freedom of expression ended last year. This year all of us are expected to cooperate and open new chapter of doing better, having good understanding and relationship with one another.

If journalists have done wrong it is better to resolve the matter in good manner. If there is any mistake on newspaper, the right procedure is to discuss with the sources and clients. If it is a major mistake, the management should publish apology or make correction in the newspaper. In the case of radio and Television it will not take one day like newspapers, it would be corrected in the next news bulletin or in the process of broadcasting.

That is the nature of the work of media. Let us understand that journalists are human beings who are also subjects to mistake.

If the matter cannot be resolved in the media houses, it could be presented to the Media Authority which is the body responsible for regulating media houses in South Sudan, or could be presented to the Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS), it has role to play on the issues of media houses and resolve them. The other body is Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS). It is a body that deals with the welfare and protection of journalists. Let us make use of the above mentioned bodies than taking laws in our hands.

Uncertainty mistakes happen, don’t have negative attitude towards journalists or its management, it was not intentional. The best way is to cooperate and see ways of how to resolve problems. Don’t condemn media houses because of mistakes, for the reason that Media need you for information and you need journalists for coverage.

All of us are important and we need each other for information in the country. As we agreed that we need peace, let us start by ourselves and extend to others. Let us too work for peace than making differences for ourselves.