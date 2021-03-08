jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, March 8th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialHAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY
Editorial

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Women all over the world are today celebrating their international day. The celebration might not meet the expectation because of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic. There are restrictions and the law enforcements agencies that require the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health preventive orders be abided to reduce the spread of the virus. Women in positions and who are able should have arranged forum of reaching those in the rural areas who are not exposed to other methods except listening to radios. With coronavirus, the celebration will not have the intended meaning but still the various Women Organizations in the country should not let just go. They should be able to plan programs that when executed would be for the benefit of the entire womenfolk.  The elite should not take advantage of their fellow folks who are disadvantaged by the limited movements and the cause of Covid-19. The world resolution towards the development of the women affairs should not end up being kept in the shelves of some offices where they will equally end up being covered with thick dusts. Those who are fond of hijacking forums for their own selfish end are also among those who will be shouting on the top of their voices chanting all possible messages to reach the pocket of funders or financers. It is possible that the celebration might not be as expected but for whatever reason(s), Let the light shine and let women in the country join hands for the good of their own future and the country at large. It is the only way as women are known for peace and stability. They should however, not be overtaken with politics of the day but should plan for the politics of the future which they would achieve after stabilizing their backyards.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

BOUNDARY OF RESPECT, A MUST!

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo This coming Monday will mark the celebration of the International Women’s Day expected to write in the history books, the challenges and achievements of the womenfolk. One woman in the leadership has vowed and promised not to allow more suffering and abuse against women in the country. Awut Deng Acuil walked in my boss’s office and shared a number of posts in the social media which were full of personal character assassination of herself as a senior public servant and on her personal...
Editorial

SUPREME AIRLINE MANAGEMENT SHOULD COME OUT CLEAN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The management of Supreme Airline whose plane crashed and killed ten people in Jonglei State this week should not come out of the blue to tell the country that their planes are registered in Gambia and France. What is so important with them being registered there when they have been rejected in the immediate neighbourhoods as unfit to fly the skies in these countries? Supreme Management is telling the country that the firm’s insurers from UK are in the country to assess the cause of the crash and damages for...
error: Content is protected !!