HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Women all over the world are today celebrating their international day. The celebration might not meet the expectation because of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic. There are restrictions and the law enforcements agencies that require the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health preventive orders be abided to reduce the spread of the virus. Women in positions and who are able should have arranged forum of reaching those in the rural areas who are not exposed to other methods except listening to radios. With coronavirus, the celebration will not have the intended meaning but still the various Women Organizations in the country should not let just go. They should be able to plan programs that when executed would be for the benefit of the entire womenfolk. The elite should not take advantage of their fellow folks who are disadvantaged by the limited movements and the cause of Covid-19. The world resolution towards the development of the women affairs should not end up being kept in the shelves of some offices where they will equally end up being covered with thick dusts. Those who are fond of hijacking forums for their own selfish end are also among those who will be shouting on the top of their voices chanting all possible messages to reach the pocket of funders or financers. It is possible that the celebration might not be as expected but for whatever reason(s), Let the light shine and let women in the country join hands for the good of their own future and the country at large. It is the only way as women are known for peace and stability. They should however, not be overtaken with politics of the day but should plan for the politics of the future which they would achieve after stabilizing their backyards.