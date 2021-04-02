Happy Easter celebrations

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers and entire people of South Sudan, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a happy Easter, I learned that the government has accepted Churches to operate during the Holy week starting from Holy Friday (today) and it will end on Sunday 4th of April this year which is good news to all of us in this big celebrations.

However, Easter is one of the most important feasts in Christianity; it is a feast of believing in Jesus Christ and His resurrections, Christians all over the world are happy with the celebration, especially those who believe in Him.

The news of celebrating the feast this year is good to all Christians in South Sudan as they had stayed for long time without having prayers. It is likely a blessing to the people of South Sudan. The most significant is to keep social distancing, wash hands with clean water and soap, use facemasks and keep other directives of protecting COVID -19 Pandemic.

Even if people didn’t fast as the rest of the years, several people prayed in the house. I am sure God listenedto their prayers through their faiths.

It would be bad if it is celebrated online like last year and other events that were celebrated online due to COVID -19 Pandemic.

The suffering of Jesus Christ and His resurrection will bring peace and take away the Coronavirus from South Sudan. On the other hand, I would like to inform you that every year Juba Monitor produces newspaper during holidays, for the reason that some people would like to read Easter messages from church leaders and government officials.

But this year, we will produce paper on Friday which is today, on Saturday there is no production because the market is poor. Hence, the management of the newspaper decided not to produce on Saturday 3rd of April 2021.

However, on Monday the paper will be in the market and Tuesday as it is the day that people resume work officially in the country.

May God bless us all.