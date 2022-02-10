jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 10th, 2022
Editorial

HANDLE THE ISSUE OF BORDER ENCROACHMENT WITH CARE

Governor Emmanuel AnthonyAdil of Central Equatoria revisited an issue that should not be taken lightly but which must be handled diligently considering its fragility. The encroachment of some neighboring countries into the country beyond the demarcated border should not be taken lightly. This will need goodwill, concerted efforts, and trust through the diplomatic channels to handle. The issue of encroachment is a well-known fact that has to be keenly followed because of the vast interests displayed by the communities living around them. Most of them do not understand the reality on the ground because of crisscrossing from one side to the other visiting their kith and kin. They live and dine together because they belong to one another. These people are bound together by blood in which their handling should be beyond reproach. However, it is important that in handling the border encroachments, a number of factors should take the lead among them going back to the colonial border demarcation map which is very much available for references in the libraries and historical archives. In a number of cases encroachment normally ends up in land grabbing which is some of the geneses of community conflicts that end up in loss of lives. Such occurrences should be avoided and guarded against for the continuity of peace in the affected areas while the authorities dialogue for everlasting solutions for the well-being of the country and its neighbors to get to the point of solving the outstanding border crisis. Time has come for the border issues to be addressed with finality but without creating animosity and enmity within and outside. The truth is that those who crossed and settled in these areas might be ignorant although this is not an excuse in law. Adil and other colleagues who are faced with similar cases should seek proper and appropriate redress to avoid any further conflict of interests.

