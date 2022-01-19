Handicap student asks well-wishers to pay his tuition fees

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Emmanuel Gai Aliep Chawal, a born-handicap, is asking well-wishers to pay his tuition fees to continue learning at the University of Juba (UoJ).

Gai said he completed his senior four in 2019 and joined the UoJ in 2021 where he is currently pursuing a diploma program in Economics and Banking.

Gai said he had a hard time securing admission at the university due to financial constraints but finally got it through Ministry of Higher Education.

“Am 21 years old, am born handicap and have been paying my tuition through well-wishers who believe in me. I am glad that when I visited ministry of higher education, they considered my issue and manage to secure for me one year of studying for free under prof. John Akec administration,” he said.

Gai who writes with toes of his feet because his hands are rendered useless by his condition, said he has been asked to start paying his tuition fees after the one year given to him by the ministry of higher education to study free has expired.

Gai said risk being kicked out of the university because he does not have the money to pay the tuition charges.

“I believe if I finished my school I can get a job and help myself… like now sometimes I go for days without food, but when I’m done with studies and work, I would not be suffering like this,” he said.

“I would love to run a business that would employ disabled people all over the country, though at time we are under look but I believe we have a lot of potential,” he said.