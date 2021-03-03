jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021
News

Hand skills save refugee girls

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

Some South Sudanese school dropoutsin Uganda, refugee campshave said the hand skills offered by UNHCR in the camp has transformed their lives much better.

Rose Night,South Sudanese who acquired tailoring skills from Association Centra Aluti Volontari (ACAV) said, before she got the incentive of attending the training, she went through hard life living in the camp.

Night said, after attending the training with hand sawing machine she was able to starther own business.

“If there are customers in aday, I can get 20,000 Ugandan shillings to 40,000 Ugandan shillings,” Ms. Night said.

She said before the training she was living a poor lifewhere she could work for others in order to get money.

“When I was at school, I faced a lot of challenges of school fees, that’s why I drop out of school,” she added.

Ms. Night expressed readiness to continue with her education once she gets enough money.

Night admitted that life has improved since she started sewingclothes using the tailoring machine.

Sitima Glades 19 year’s old who also acquired tailoring training from ACVA said with the skills she got; she has opened her tailoring shop.

Sitima added that, she is able to cater for medication for her family.

“My life has changed after getting the hand sawing machine. I can now acquire whatever I need as a refugee compared to past life,”Sitima said.

She said,the tailoring job can generate up-to UGsh 30,000 per day.

