Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
News

Hamdok survives assassination attempt in Khartoum

RT

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy, state media has said.

A blast has rocked the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the media has reported, adding that the attack was aimed at the prime minister. Hamdok survived the ordeal and was moved to a “safe location.” It was not immediately clear whether the official suffered any injuries, or if the explosion resulted in any casualties.

Sudan has just gone through a period of instability; its long-time strongman leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April 2019 following months of massive protests. His departure did not calm things down, however, as the nation was then gripped by clashes between protesters and a provisional military authority.

Eventually, in July, the opposing Sudanese sides reached an agreement and a transitional government, led by Hamdok, was formed.

the assassination attempt on the Sudan Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok today.He was targeting with motorcycle near the Cooper Bridge. 

An economist who previously worked for the UN Economic Commission for Africa, 61-year-old Hamdok started talks with the IMF and the World Bank to stabilize a national economy shattered by high inflation rates as well as shortages of food, fuel and hard currency.

It is still unclear what group could be behind his assassination attempt.

