Hailstorm destroys crops, kills animals

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

A heavy downpour coupled with hailstorm destroyed crops in Boroli refugee settlement yesterday afternoon.

Sources revealed that several acres of cassava, beans, Sim-sim, sweet potatoes, groundnuts, bananas, sorghum and rice were destroyed in block one, block two and RCS area.

A block leader in Boroli block one, Tom Duku told Juba Monitor on Saturday that he lost all the crops in two gardens.

“I lost a lot, can you imagine crops in two gardens have been destroyed,’’ he said.

Mandera Joyce who was also a victim said the hailstorm destroyed most of the gardens in the area, blew off roofs and killedanimals. He said the situation was out of control with some residents who attempted to commit suicide for fear of looming food insecurity.

“We are in a big problem, all my crops were destroyed, my children will sleep hungry,’’ she said.

Taban Chunyua, a youth leader in Boroli settlement said the storm killed three cows, four goats in his area and destroyed community access roads and buildings.

“It is very sad if animals can even die like this,’’ he said.