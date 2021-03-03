Gunmen loot 200 herds of cattle

By Rofina Teteng

About 200 herds of cattle belonging to traders from Greater Pibor Administrative Area have been looted by gunmen in Moggiri-25km northeast of Juba.

The unidentified gunmenattacked the traders who were headingto Juba with their cattlein Ayen, a locality outside Moggiri over the weekend according toDavid NyiroYantkon the Greater Pibor youth secretary general for External Affairs.

“On 27th last month, traders who were bringing cows from Pibor to Juba came under attack from unknown gunmen when they reached a place called Ayen-25km away from Moggiripayam, Juba County,” Mr. Yantkon said in an exclusive interview with Juba yesterday.

“About 200 cattle were taken away from them,” he added.

He said one trader who was grazing the animals at the time of the attack managed to escape without harm.

“One person went after the cattle while the rest were resting.When they reached Ayen,the unknown gunmen attacked, sothat person ran for his life leaving the cattle to be taken bythe unknown Gunmen because he didn’t have agun,” he said.

Yantkon further said that the cattle ownerstried to trace the cattle and found that they were being driven towards Lafon County of part of Eastern Equatoria state.

He said several related attacks had occurred on the same but no one has been identified or arrested in connection to the robbing the cattle.

He said a similar incident occurred in 2017 when traders came under attack from bandits inMohandisiin Bridge in Juba County.