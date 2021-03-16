jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
Gumbo –Sherkart case adjourned Due to lack of Electricity

The Gumba-Sherkat case was yesterday adjournedagain due to the disturbance of electricity during the court hearing.

Speaking during the court proceedingJustice DouthKulangsaid that the court could not proceed because of poor air conditioning due of lack of electricity.

“If there was electricity we would have stayed up to official time of the government,” he added

Meanwhile one of the defense lawyers for accused group B, George  Anger said that court was adjourned because there was  no electricit.

“The court has been postponed to tomorrow (today) because there is no power today and now the court has asked the defense lawyer to present their position tomorrow,” he said.

He said that the sessions so far was moving well and they had hope that the Judiciary would help in providing electricity

However the head of the prosecutorsSabirWaniLadu had requested the court hearing should be three times a week in order for it not to take a lot of time.

