Gumbo Health Centre providing services amidst coronavirus

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

With support from Health Link South Sudan in partnership with Health Pool Fund and UNICEF, the Gumbo Health Care Center has continued to provide health care services to pregnant, lactating mothers and children less than five years despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

The aforesaid health unit is among 45 health care centers that offer health services within Juba County according to the Health Link South Sudan.

In a joint visit on Monday to the site, a group of pregnant and lactating mothers were being attended to by the health workers in different departments at the Unit.

Some of the mothers were seen lining up for Antenatal Care program and Expanded Program on Immunization activities pending others at the OPD.

Moses Akera Poloya, Health Program Coordinator at Health Link South Sudan said the basic essential health care services were proceeding to assist the needy despite coronavirus interruptions.

“Since the confirmation of the pandemic in this country, Health Link with the support of the donors have established a system that ensures continuity of service delivery in this facility despite the overwhelming cases of COVID-19 in the country,” he said yesterday during a joint visit.

Mr. Poloyo added that the continuity strategy involves observance of physical distancing as well as other preventative measures to safeguard the people from the coronavirus.

“At the entrance every individual who come to seek services are screened for COVID-19, their temperatures are screened and allowed to access different OPD,” he said.

Poloya said that the facility was being faced by inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as far as challenges were concerned.

“We had PPE that were made available for us, but of course as we know, the quantity that we had was not sufficient to run for longer period and we have completely exhausted the supplies that we had,” the Health Coordinator narrated.

“Until now, we have not gotten additional supplies of PPE but we working hard with the partners to ensure that we have consistent refinement of the supplies,” he added.

Woja Victor Onesimo, Manager at Gumbo Primary Health Care Center said the facility offers service to Outpatient Department, Antenatal Care and EPI services, being the Expanded Program on Immunization.

According to the Manager, this facility treats an average of 80 to 100 patients per a day and other number of people who are screened on daily basis.

“Because the place is small and the number is increasing, it is difficult for us to observe social distancing otherwise we are trying our level best to ensure that the services are on and physical distancing is observed.”

Grace Awaya, one of the lactating mothers who brought a 9 months baby for immunization said that the services were constant unlike in the past.

“This is now a good center, it is not like in the past where there used to be no drugs, now there are drugs for our children,” grace said.

According to UNICEF, at least 1.6 million children have been reached with Vitamin A supplement between January to May as per their intervention with partners.

They have also vaccinated 169,300 children against measles through routine vaccination during measles follow up campaigns in 54 counties as well as providing psychosocial support services to 12,300 children.

“As it has become obvious that COVID-19 will be part of the reality of South Sudan for a while, it is clear that all must be done to ensure that children continue to receive the basic health services in health, nutrition, education, wash and protection, that they are entitled to, while we continue to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Mohamed Ag Ayoya, the UNICEF Representative to South Sudan said in a communiqué.