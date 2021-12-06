jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, December 6th, 2021
HomeNewsGumbo FC beaten in S. Sudan Football league
NewsSports

Gumbo FC beaten in S. Sudan Football league

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Lodu William Odiya

Gumbo Football club was on Saturday beaten by Fako football club in south Sudan football league second division at munuki-Jamus football ground.

The match which ended one goal to Nil in favor of Fako football club brought a lot of controversies between Gumbo football team fans and the referee’s.

The fans accused the referees particularly one of the lineman for having officiated the match in a bias manner.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Gumbo football club Technical Advisor Joseph Taban said that the match started very well during first half but it messed up in the second half due to an unclear goal counted in favor of Fako football club making Gumbo Football club loosing 1 to 0 to Fako.

“The goal was not clear, it just hit the top pole and bounced back to the pitch but it was counted a goal of which it hurt the players. Even the player who shot the ball did not celebrate because he knew that it was not a goal, the fans of Gumbo started reacting”, he said.

Taban said that such mistakes demoralized the players and the fans who  were watching the match.

“This is not the first time, three matches, the same referee is doing to Gumbo FC when officiating.

He therefore urged the Juba local football association to upgrade referee’s performance.

“Let them really train good referees who make  good decisions when officiating a match”, he said.

You Might Also Like

News

MYSTERIOUS-Disease kills over 90 people in Fangak

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng Authorities in Jonglei State have confirmed that more than 90 people have die by mysterious disease suspected to be watery diarrhea while livestock are also dying in large numbers whichis worrying the area residents. The cases occurs after showing signs and symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and general body weakness. Over the weekend, the NationalMinistry of Health through Dr. John Rumunuthe Director-General for Preventive Health Services and Acting Covid-19 Incident Manager promised to send response team this week to Fangak to ascertain the situation while at the...
error: Content is protected !!