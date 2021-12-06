Gumbo FC beaten in S. Sudan Football league

By Lodu William Odiya

Gumbo Football club was on Saturday beaten by Fako football club in south Sudan football league second division at munuki-Jamus football ground.

The match which ended one goal to Nil in favor of Fako football club brought a lot of controversies between Gumbo football team fans and the referee’s.

The fans accused the referees particularly one of the lineman for having officiated the match in a bias manner.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Gumbo football club Technical Advisor Joseph Taban said that the match started very well during first half but it messed up in the second half due to an unclear goal counted in favor of Fako football club making Gumbo Football club loosing 1 to 0 to Fako.

“The goal was not clear, it just hit the top pole and bounced back to the pitch but it was counted a goal of which it hurt the players. Even the player who shot the ball did not celebrate because he knew that it was not a goal, the fans of Gumbo started reacting”, he said.

Taban said that such mistakes demoralized the players and the fans who were watching the match.

“This is not the first time, three matches, the same referee is doing to Gumbo FC when officiating.

He therefore urged the Juba local football association to upgrade referee’s performance.

“Let them really train good referees who make good decisions when officiating a match”, he said.