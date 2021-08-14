Guide the youths for a better future

By Akol Arop Akol

Every young person wants to be someone in the future, perhaps scientist, Artist, businessperson or great politician in the future. There is no one among them wishing to be a Toronto (robber) or criminal, but later when they (youths) fail to get mentors and financial supporters, they give up their dreams and join what they never wished to do since from the childhood. The young criminals of today including the homeless children didn’t choose such a life full of humiliation and sorrows but unbearable situation forced them. No child can leave the house if there are caring parents and relatives.

The youths who have lost hope and now robbing on the streets of towns or laying ambush on roads between the states have unspoken long stories behind their evil doings. Economic hardships and poor responsibility from parents or guardians are among the reasons why young children roam on streets searching for their needs where they reach youth age without goals in life. Only a few of them could strengthen their hearts and make use of their brains. The youths who don’t want to die with strong limbs are doing little hand work on the streets such as washing plates and vehicles, selling accessories or become conductors for public transport buses.

Nevertheless, there are some circumstances preventing the youths of this country from succeeding which is either from the family, community and country level as well. First is the lack of good education.

Some years ago, children were not easily allowed to go to school as it was misunderstood by parents during that time. The clever and hardworking ones were given responsibility of doing house work and looking after cattle, while the lazy ones described as dull were sent to school. Some of them pursued their studies studied, got knowledge and jobs and today they are giving back to their relatives and community at large. There were also those who had really proven the doubts and misconceptions of their parents that school is a place for wasting time and resources because they had left studies and engaged in crimes that left them disgruntle at the end. The lack of either proper or affordable education are factors that affect their future.

There would be no good life in the modernizing World where everything requires academic knowledge and skills. It is by educating them that will make them realize their mental and physical strengthens. Though they can’t be in school all, vocational trainings would equip them to do hand work and improve their living standards.

Second is politics; recalling the time I wrote an article that says “empower youths to stop politics, I got some critic comments from one of the Activists. He complained that how can youths stop politics yet they are the majority and future leaders of the country. My point wasn’t that they should stop politics but the bad politics. I always repeat that leadership is different from politics, leadership is for everyone and politics is for the grown or matured ones. This is what our elderly leaders keep telling us, the youths that we must not engage in such confusing practices before our time comes.

Indeed our youths are loyal to their parents and leaders because they do what they ask them to do. What is missing is guidance and financial support to achieve their goals. We know without any doubt that, what most of the leaders do is weapons money rather than school fees for them to study. They don’t give money for treatment when someone is sick, but bribe them to go for conflict and then when dead they give burial money. For a better life, youths need support from the leaders.

The Writer is advocating for Peace, Youths Empowerment and Human Rights.