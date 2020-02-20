GROUPS Meet AU delegation

By: Mandela Nelson

A team of 15 members from the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Committee who arrived in the Country on Tuesday had a busy schedule as they met eight groups who are key players in the peace process and the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity.

The team that comprised of permanent representatives, ambassadors from their respective countries at the AU headquarters met with civil society groups and later met opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar for almost one and half hours in which the discussions were reported to have been positive.

The team also met the leadership of the National Pre Transitional Committee, a body tasked to oversee the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

The team later met the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai after which they also held talks with the Special representative of the U.N Secretary General, David Shearer.

A well-placed source within the team told Juba Monitor that though there were some hurdles, all the discussions proved to be positive and fruitful, adding there were high hopes of the formation of government within the stipulated time.

Last evening, the A.U Peace and Security Committee was scheduled to meet the reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement and Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM).

The team led by the rotational Chairman Mohamed Idris Farah, is scheduled to have yet another busy day today before their departure to Addis Ababa. The visit according to our sources was meant to solidify support to the people of South Sudan at this time of high hopes and expectations.