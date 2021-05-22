GROUNDED-All Antonov An-26 planes indefinitely

By James Atem Kuir

The government has bannedall Antonov An-26 type ofaircrafts from operations,pending further investigations and instructions.

The order cameafteran Antonov An-26 cargo plane lost one of its propeller midair andalmost hit some engineers working on Juba-Bor road, In Cuei-keer Boma, about 40km southeast of Bor town, Jonglei Stateon Thursday.

The plane belonging toFly AfricaAirline Company according to Juba International Airport (JIA) Director Kur Kuol Ajou and was operating a freightservices toPaloichbut made a U-turn and landed safely at JIA on Thursday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, Kuolsaidthe South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) had ordered all airline companies operating Antonov An-26 aircrafts to stop operatinguntil their conditions for safety were ascertained.

“The Civil Aviation has now grounded all the fleet of the An-26 planes in the countryand we will check alltheir documentations,” he said, adding that once discovered to be unsafe for operations, the planes would be banned completely.

Kuol stressed that the order took effect immediately as of Friday morning.

The Antonov An-26 is a twin-engine civilian and military transport aircraft, designed and produced in the Soviet Union’

It is not clear if the order also affected military Antonov An-26 planes of the same type.

In August last year, a similar cargo plane type, an Antonov An-26 B operated by South West Aviation crashed in Kemiru area, about9 km northwest of JIA shortly after taking off.

The plane killed seven and left another one critically injured while trying to fry cargo to Aweil with immediate stop at Wau.

The SSCAA in March said it would screen all airline companies in an attempt to stop recurrence of plane crashes after 10 people were killed by a South Supreme Airline flight HK-4274when itcrashed in Pieri, Jonglei State.

All planes operated by the South Supreme airline company have since been ordered to ceased operation by President Salva Kiir Mayardit.