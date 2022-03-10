Groom killed for failing to pay dowries

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

A Man in Munuki 107 earlier this week was killed by his in-laws for failing to pay dowry after impregnating their girl and later denied.

According to the report, the family of the lady had sent their daughter off to the person who is allegedly responsible for her pregnancy {deceased}, however she was send back to her family as a result that the deceased didn’t have dowries.

However, this is said to be the reason that trigged the situation which resulted into one of the relatives of the lady to shot the young gentleman with a gun.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, deputy Spokesperson of the Police, Brig Gen James Dak confirmed the incidence adding that the deceased was rushed to the hospital after he was shot, but unfortunately he later passed on.

“The young man was killed by his in laws due to failure of paying dowries, as a result that he said he doesn’t have cows to pay off for the lady, so he had to send her back to the family which was said to be disrespecting the family of the girl according to the consequences,” he said.

However, Dak added that the case was open in Munuki police station and the perpetrator were apprehended.

“They have arrested the person who shot the deceased and he is currently in the police custody where the case was open,” he added.

He added the case is still undergoing and the result of the investigation will be out soon.

Health authorities in South Sudan earlier reported to approximately 330 cases of rape, physical violence, and other issues related to gender-based violence (GBV) in 2021.