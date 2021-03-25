Grenade explosion claims lives

By Mabor Riak Magok

A grenade launcher killed two people and wounded the handler in Rumbek Market on Tuesday.

Speaking to JubaMonitor, brigade commander in Rumbek Gen. Jima Rihan said the matter which triggeredthe grenade explosion was still unknown.

“When the grenade explosion occurred, it killed two people,and the suspect also got injuries and he is now in Rumbek hospital and is being guarded by security forces,” saidGen. Rihan.

The Executive Director of Rumbek Central County Madit Malual Ater confirmed the hand grenade explosion incident, but said he will give more details of what happened when his phone gets charged.

However, the Mayor of Rumbek Mmunicipality Andrew Mangui Mading said the hand grenade explosions occurred in early morning hours.

The Mayor said he has instructed security forces in the market not to carry guns and hand grenade in the public places and in the market.

“The explosion occurred in Rumbek Market at Wulu Park when I was in Rumbek Market doing assessment of roads. I heard a heavy sound of grenade explosion which caused a serious panic,” MayorMading said.