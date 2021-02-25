Grenade explosion claims life

By Baraka John

One person died and six (6) others were injured after a grenade explosion in Yambio County, Western Equatoria State yesterday.

Mr Jackson Khamis, an eye witness said the grenade was thrown by a prison warden after disagreement with his fellow colleague on whom to hold the grenade.

“That prison officer who carried the grenade was drunk and his colleague was trying to get the grenade from him but he resisted therefore he started to run, in front of me that prison warden heated a man down, he continued to run while holding the grenade after 10 minutes he opened the item and it exploded killing him at spot,”Mr. Khamis said.

Dr.Kumba Victor medical director at Yambio state Hospital said it was at around 9 P.M.when he received six patients of grenade explosion out of which two are in critical condition while the other four patients sustained minor injuries.

Dr Victor said the two are in critical condition and one is unconscious because he got injured at his neck. He said among the six injured is a 12 years old girl whoselegsgot injured.

The medical director said the patients with minor injuries might be discharged later in the day after exploration on their wounds.

When contacted for comment, the state commissioner of police said he was still compiling reports of the incident and could not speak to media on the matter.

Maj. Gen. James Tut Director of Western Equatoria prison service confirmed to Juba Monitor that the late Daniel Khamis, the warrant officer was a member of the state prisoner service and was not on duty.