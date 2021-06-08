jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, June 8th, 2021
A foot for thought

Great South Sudan runs impact

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

According to the announcement made yesterday by the Great South Sudan run Association Management informing the public that the event of their Association will take place on 9th July, 2021 at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum. The information went further saying that one of the activities would be sport,that is to say athletes competition between males and females in the ten states and three administrative areas.

 It went on saying that those who want to participate in the event should register in the nearest centers which were not yet identified to the public. However, the programme is appreciated by the people of South Sudan right from the launching. Many people have been participating every year because they know the importance of sports.

What could be the mechanism apply for registration of candidates in the states where there are insecurity. For example, people who are living in Lainya, would it be possible for them to participate in registration with the situation where they are in? For how long the registration will take place in those states need to be cleared?Otherwise, I don’t think it would encourage many people to register according to the plan laid down.

The plan is suitable in the states that have issues of killings like Juba and others. The idea of having the same number of females and malesto participate in Athletic game was okay. It would encourage femalecandidates to register. Last year female did very well, several of them among the best ten.  Nevertheless, celebration of tenth Anniversary is not clear this year. For the last few years, there were no celebrations, it has become dormant in the eyes of South Sudanese. The reasons given were not genuine to them by government officials, like no money for celebrations. Planning for celebrations could start some months ago; June could be a month for finalizing the activities and review budget. If the celebration is going to take place this year, how would the Great South Sudan run activities take place at the same date and venue?Who will be government dignitaries attending the event of Great South Sudan Run. It is making confusion, need more clarification from the management of Great South Sudan Run Association.

May God bless us all.

