jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, June 26th, 2021
HomeNewsGREAT-South Sudan Run whisker away
News

GREAT-South Sudan Run whisker away

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Nema Juma

The Chairman of Great South Sudan Run (GSSR) Ayesheshim Teka together with board members on Thursday met the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar to discuss the forthcoming ten kilometres  marathon that is scheduled to take place on the ninth of next month from Dr. John Garang Mausoleum ground.

The run will be held the same day the country is celebrating its tenth independence anniversary.

 The marathon is a peace initiative that is aimed at promoting unity and co-existence in South Sudan.

In the meeting, the Chairman briefed Dr. Machar on this year’s program which corresponded with the national celebration.

Mr.Teka extended an invitation to the First Vice President to attend and participate in the event.

Early this week, the Vice President for Youth and Gender Cluster Rebecca Nyandeng urged people of South Sudan to challengeher in the upcoming event of the Great Run on 9th July this year at John Garang Mausoleum. She said people should take to exercise to avoid being traumatized.

You Might Also Like

News

At least seven women rescued from abductors

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng Authorities in Jonglei State confirmed that Police and the local youth have managed to rescue about seven women who were abducted on Monday by suspected armed men from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Jonglei State Information Minister Veronica William, said that Police and the local youth have managed to rescue seven women who were abducted by armed men in Uror County on Monday. “The women were abducted when Jonglei State governor Denay Jock Chagor travel to Uror County. Currently the police...
News

UN review team in Juba to assess progress on Abyei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir A  U. N assessment and strategic review team and the government on Thursday discussed the latest political progress between South Sudan and Sudan on the disputed region of Abyei. Graham Maitland the head of the delegation said his team had come to listen to the South Sudanese perspective on what the UN mission in Abyei did to sustain the recent improved relations between the two countries. Mr. Maitland said the assessment of the United Nation Interim Force for Abyei(UNISFA) which is in charge of security in...
National NewsNews

Two killed, several injured in Lakes State

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok At least two people have been killed, four others were wounded in Lakes State on Wednesday over cattle raiders. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Executive Director of Rumbek East County, Peter Bech said that there was tension from both sides, but there was an intervention from the local authorities and chiefs to persuade the armed Youth from fighting in the morning. “Yes, there was tension in the morning. But we have intervened to persuade. Now there is no fighting”. he spoke. He added that...
error: Content is protected !!