GREAT-South Sudan Run whisker away

By Nema Juma

The Chairman of Great South Sudan Run (GSSR) Ayesheshim Teka together with board members on Thursday met the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar to discuss the forthcoming ten kilometres marathon that is scheduled to take place on the ninth of next month from Dr. John Garang Mausoleum ground.

The run will be held the same day the country is celebrating its tenth independence anniversary.

The marathon is a peace initiative that is aimed at promoting unity and co-existence in South Sudan.

In the meeting, the Chairman briefed Dr. Machar on this year’s program which corresponded with the national celebration.

Mr.Teka extended an invitation to the First Vice President to attend and participate in the event.

Early this week, the Vice President for Youth and Gender Cluster Rebecca Nyandeng urged people of South Sudan to challengeher in the upcoming event of the Great Run on 9th July this year at John Garang Mausoleum. She said people should take to exercise to avoid being traumatized.