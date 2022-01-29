Great Run Marathon kicks off in Wau today

By Yiep Joseph and Emelda Siama John

The regional Great South Sudan Run will kick off today in Wau, Western Bhar el Ghazel state.

Five states and one administrative area namely; Western Bhar el Ghazal, the host, Northern Bhar el Ghazel State, Warrap State, Unity State, Lakes State and Abyei Administrative Area will participate in the 10-kilometer marathon Saturday morning.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Mohamad Ali Goni, Western Bahr el Ghazal Minister of Youth and Sports confirmed that the race will start exactly at 6:00 am.

“The 10km race will start today (Saturday) at exactly 6:00 am, five thousand participants across the state and the administrative area are ready,” Goni said.

He said the sporting event will be attended by officials both from the national government and state governments.

Goni said that the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State Louis Lobong Lojore, Minister of Information Patrick Oting and the Minister of General education, among other officials, would be present as guests.

According to Goni, the marathon will start from the Wau Freedom Square to Hai-Palata, Galfaria to the Sekina-alwa through Raja road, Daniel Comboni, then return to the starting point.

He called on the youths to utilize the opportunity to embrace peace among themselves and between states.

“My advice to the youths is that this is a chance to embrace peace because it would create unity among youths” he added.

“Youths represent 70% of the population and I appealed to all the youths not to go to the front line again, they should develop and build their country through embracing peace,” he said.

Late last year, Western Bhar el Ghazal State Governor Sarah Cleto Hassan announced her state will host the regional marathon to promote peaceful co-existence among the people.

The Great South Sudan Run Association was established in 2017 as a legal entity in South Sudan.

The Association is run and managed by 7 voluntary Founding Members comprising 5 South Sudanese and 2 Ethiopian nationals with a Chairmanship of the initiator and sole financier of the annual events being Teka Ayesheshim.

Mr. Teka Ayesheshim came up with the idea of organizing a run that would raise funds to help fight hunger which was then looming in almost every part of the country.