jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, January 31st, 2022
HomeA foot for thoughtGreat run in Wau has positive impacts
A foot for thought

Great run in Wau has positive impacts

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The programme of sports that occurred on Saturday in Wau, Western Bahr El Ghazal state has a positive impact on the states that participated in the game. According to the information published in the newspapers, there were five states including the two administrative Areas that have participated.

Most of the players were youths; the programme was planned for them.

One of the objectives of the Great run was to unite youths from the various states and to bring peace in the states as well as in the country. If all the youths in the country unite, they would promote peace in the country. The fact that during those years of conflict, the majority of them were influenced by politicians to fight.

They accepted ignorantly, without knowing the objectives of the political leaders. If they were kept busy with other activities, there would not be many people killed in the states. It has also united governors of those states and administrative Areas.

Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State Sarah Cleto Hassan is going to have a good relationship with governors in those states and the governor of Eastern Equatoria state, Louis LobongLojore. Any governor who sent his players to the event is promoting peace in the country because they participated in a peaceful event.

Eventually, all of them will become friends and promote peace in their states. This programme was initiated by JICA some years back, it went on well and had created good relationships among youths of different states.  Last week the game was done in Wau, in another month, it will be taken to other states. In the end, all states will participate and become friends with zero fighting.

Therefore, Governors should promote sports activities and encourage youths to love sports. There is no activity that can unite people from different places like sports. Let youths continue loving themselves and advise other youths to follow them.

Each state governor should love the programme’s sports and encourage females to do the same. In last year’s great Run in Juba, females were in top positions, it had encouraged many girls to love sports.  

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Hunger in South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days, the report given to South Sudan has a negative impact on the country. On Monday, the report released was that South Sudan is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. Yesterday, another report was released saying that South Sudan is one of the hungriest countries in the world. All those reports had given a bad name to the country and the leadership. First of all, let us analyze the roots of hunger in the country.  One of them could...
A foot for thought

Transparency and accountability is required

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor In any institution, the matter of transparency and accountability is very important. If people work in a transparent manner, there would be no issue of corruption. What had happened to South Sudan, which become the most corrupt country is that one of them was a lack of “transparency and accountability. “ Professor James Wani Igga during the time of launching of his book on the 26th of this month by the title, “Global Cooperative Taxation with South Sudan as the Epicenter”. Part of the...
A foot for thought

Corruption in South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday it was published in the newspapers that South Sudan is the most corrupt country in the world. For me, it was bad news to have a country described with bad character. It means the government is corrupt and it fails to control resources in the country. When you hear the issue of corruption, what comes to your mind is money because many people believe the term corruption means mismanagement of government money. But corruption could be the mismanagement of other resources that do...
A foot for thought

Teachers’ money should be paid immediately

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Last year, teachers of various schools said they could not go to classes if their money was not paid as expected. They gave a dateline on the third of January 2022. When it reached that date, the money was not paid and they said will continue with the strike until they receive their salaries as it was approved by the authorities. However, earlier this year, the governor of Central Equatoria state said, he is going to pay the money, let the teachers start...
error: Content is protected !!