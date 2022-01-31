Great run in Wau has positive impacts

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The programme of sports that occurred on Saturday in Wau, Western Bahr El Ghazal state has a positive impact on the states that participated in the game. According to the information published in the newspapers, there were five states including the two administrative Areas that have participated.

Most of the players were youths; the programme was planned for them.

One of the objectives of the Great run was to unite youths from the various states and to bring peace in the states as well as in the country. If all the youths in the country unite, they would promote peace in the country. The fact that during those years of conflict, the majority of them were influenced by politicians to fight.

They accepted ignorantly, without knowing the objectives of the political leaders. If they were kept busy with other activities, there would not be many people killed in the states. It has also united governors of those states and administrative Areas.

Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State Sarah Cleto Hassan is going to have a good relationship with governors in those states and the governor of Eastern Equatoria state, Louis LobongLojore. Any governor who sent his players to the event is promoting peace in the country because they participated in a peaceful event.

Eventually, all of them will become friends and promote peace in their states. This programme was initiated by JICA some years back, it went on well and had created good relationships among youths of different states. Last week the game was done in Wau, in another month, it will be taken to other states. In the end, all states will participate and become friends with zero fighting.

Therefore, Governors should promote sports activities and encourage youths to love sports. There is no activity that can unite people from different places like sports. Let youths continue loving themselves and advise other youths to follow them.

Each state governor should love the programme’s sports and encourage females to do the same. In last year’s great Run in Juba, females were in top positions, it had encouraged many girls to love sports.

May God bless us all.