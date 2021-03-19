Great African political giant has fallen

By Siwa AyakBiet

Tanzania in particular has lost a great man. John Magufuli was a Tanzania politician who served as the 5th President of the Republic of Tanzania since 2015 until his death 2021. He had severed in several institutions especially in government sectors in Tanzania before he became President.

He was a PhilosopherKing,a President who sacrificed his life for the poor Tanzanians and made Tanzanian people great in six years of his tenure. I am sure every single Tanzanian will surely miss him.

He was a man of people just like Julius Nyerere who devoted most of his effort and resources for Africans and poor Tanzanians. John Magufuliensured that there was proper housing, food and education for all during his regime.

He introduced fundamental developments in order for his people to have access to infrastructure,sanitary,water, electricity and text industries achievements that were never there.

His major concern was security for Tanzania citizens to feel secured, protection of properties and free movement of goods and people in the country.

He transformed industrial sector to create jobs for youths because he believed in youth.This amounted to great development in Tanzania putting it on the list of emerging countries amongst developing nations. He also improved the country economy on imports and exports.

John Magufuli could only be compared to the likes of Kwame Nkuruma of Ghana who said he was not only born in Africa but Africa was born in him. He was a symbol of prime leadership and governance on the continent.

John was a straight forward man and knew how to control and protect his territory that no outsiders would help him in decision making in his country.

My deepest condolences to the people of Tanzania and Africa at large.

May you fly with Angels, your Excellency, JohnPombeMagufuli.