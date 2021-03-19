jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 19th, 2021
HomeOpinionGreat African political giant has fallen
Opinion

Great African political giant has fallen

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Siwa AyakBiet

Tanzania in particular has lost a great man. John Magufuli was a Tanzania politician who served as the 5th President of the Republic of Tanzania since 2015 until his death 2021. He had severed in several institutions especially in government sectors in Tanzania before he became President.

He was a PhilosopherKing,a President who sacrificed his life for the poor Tanzanians and made Tanzanian people great in six years of his tenure.  I am sure every single Tanzanian will surely miss him.

He was a man of people just like Julius Nyerere who devoted most of his effort and resources for Africans and poor Tanzanians. John Magufuliensured that there was proper housing, food and education for all during his regime.

He introduced fundamental developments in order for his people to have access to infrastructure,sanitary,water, electricity and text industries achievements that were never there.

His major concern was security for Tanzania citizens to feel secured, protection of properties and free movement of goods and people in the country.

He transformed industrial sector to create jobs for youths because he believed in youth.This amounted to great development in Tanzania putting it on the list of emerging countries amongst developing nations. He also improved the country economy on imports and exports.

John Magufuli could only be compared to the likes of Kwame Nkuruma of Ghana who said he was not only born in Africa but Africa was born in him. He was a symbol of prime leadership and governance on the continent.

John was a straight forward man and knew how to control and protect his territory that no outsiders would help him in decision making in his country.

My deepest condolences to the people of Tanzania and Africa at large.

May you fly with Angels, your Excellency, JohnPombeMagufuli.

You Might Also Like

Opinion

If it rains like that, nobody will cultivate

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu When it rains heavily, people say it rains cats and dogs but the way it rained yesterday could make one to attestto the illusion that it rained leopards and lions. It rained so heavily and noisily that believers of little faith said God might have swallowed His promise of not punishing people with flood again. But for us whose distance with God is immeasurable, we told our themselves that this is how a rainy season often commences. God keeps to His promise however angrier He may...
Editorial

FARE THEE WELL NDUGU JOHN POMBE MAGUFULI

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo The world came to a standstill on hearing news of the death of one of the African cherished leader and President of the United Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli who left to be with his heavenly creator on Wednesday. The news caught my attention when one of our Kampala Bureau staff, Annet Whatsup me with the post of the breaking news. For news l tried getting our editorial team to see what can be done but it was too late. On a personal note,...
Opinion

Continued suffering

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ngor Khot Garang The scars left by the long civil war in South Sudan seem to be widening on daily basis. Many South Sudanese are pushed down every single minute by the country’s worsening crisis. Blood is pouring and tears are falling. The country itself is weeping and her tears are causing flood-leaving people in confusion. Many children are growing up without their parents. Young girls are being forced to marry men who are twice or thrice their age. Young people are still carrying guns and millions of people...
Opinion

Why Cigarette and shisha everywhere?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Amargira James Kadanya In the midst of a looming world-wide health crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, there lies another crisis gradually chewing up our airspaces and environment. The increasing rates at which cigarette stalls are springing up along Juba’s busy streets and populous residential areas is alarming, coupled with the abundance of shisha smoking joints, just worsens the whole situation. When tackling a problem from a critical and strategic perspective, it is of immense importance to analyze its root cause factors, hence drafting durable solutions. Now,...
error: Content is protected !!