Grandmother survives by small scale business

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

A 70-year-oldSouth Sudanese refugee woman is earning living through her small-scale business in the refugee camp despite the reduction of food ratio early last year.

Alice Kade aged 70 lost her husband and is now taking care of her grandchildren in a refugeecamp in Uganda.She revealed that she has opened her small business to sustain her life in the camp.

Mother Kade stressed that she used to spend time farming while in her native land (South Sudan).

She added that, as a refugee, such opportunitieswere not there since she has no more energy to dig given her old age.

“With the continues reduction in the food ratio, I can’t depend on people, so it made me to open my small business where I sell Daga fish, tomatoes, onions and palm oil that I buy from the main market of Luruja,” she stated.

The 70-year-oldgrandmother said the little business supports her to buy soap, oil, clothes and even food.

Mother Kade said feeding is one of the challengesaffecting her life since the food ratio was reduced for all the South Sudanese refugees in Uganda.

According to last year’s food assessment survey, the current 30 percent ration cut and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns are major contributors to hunger in all 13 refugee settlements in Uganda.

She appealed to the government of South Sudan to restore peace in the country to allow them return home to start a new life.