Graduates told to shun divisions, focus on jobs

By Yiep Joseph

TheMayor of Juba City Council urged the fresh graduates to shun division, focus on jobs creation and channel their knowledge in helping their communities and the country.

The Mayor of Juba city council, Michael LadoThomasmade the call yesterday during an occasion organized in honor of sons and daughters of Tonj who have recently completed their studies in various Universities and Higher Institutions of learning.

“Shun ethnicity, avoid divisive politics, be peacemakers and channel the knowledge you acquired from the universities and institutions to help your communities and the country” Lado said.

He continued to call on the youths to be creative and apply their necessary skills in the job market in order to help themselves.

The event was attended by the National Minister of Youths and SportDr Albino Bol Dhieu, Central Equatoria State Minister of EducationCirisio Zechariah, among other dignitaries.

On his part, Albino BolDhieu, the Minister of Youth and Sports reaffirmed his support toward education and youth empowerment in the country.

Bol added that graduates are assets of the nation and there is a need that the knowledge acquired is directed toward the development of the nation.

He encouraged the fresh graduates to be committed and work for the benefit of the country.

Santo Malek Anai, SPLM Deputy Secretary for Political Affairs said that Tonjwas a land of peace and there is a need for fresh graduates to protect and bring peace to the community.

“Historically, Tonj was a land of peace, let’s protect such beautiful legacy and bring peace through the knowledge we acquired from various universities and institutions of higher learning” Santo said.

He added that the government would continue to focus on helping the graduates were necessary in order to meet their future goals.

Santo emphasized on the need for peaceful politics in the community, citing that most of the key issues in the communities are related to the intellectuals where graduates are inclusive.

The event that took place yesterday was intended to brief the fresh graduates who hail from Tonj community on their roles in promoting peace and development in Warrap state and the country at large.