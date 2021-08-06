Gov’tlaunch 734-Purified WaterCompany

By William Madouk Garang

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management together with the Relief Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) launched high technology water pumping station in the country.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster ManagementGatwech Peter Kulang said,the facility is set to produce about one thousand clean drinking bottles of water per day. The project was constructed by Global Water First, a Colorado based company that is working with the Sun Spring purification in partnership with 734-Water Company.

It is a great day for the two institutions to have a water facility point.

“Today is a great day for the Ministry of HumanitarianAffairs and Disaster Management and Relief and Rehabilitation Commission to officially launch this life-saving facility. The Ministry had been engaged in partnership with 734 water company limited and further purposed a joint venture in order to establish a higher technology water pumping station in the Ministry and RRC premises,” Kulang said.

“This facility we are launching today will support the two institutions to have access to clean drinking water for the entire staff and also provide an opportunity for training unclassified staff who wish to upgrade their skills and venture into different employment opportunities” Kulangsaid.

On his part, the CEO of the Water Company, ManyangReathKher said he is happy to forge a partnership with the two institutions and added that they have been trying to make sure that the country gets the best clean drinking water.

“We have been doing our best to make sure that South Sudan has the best quality of drinking water,” Kher said.

He revealed that when he first came to South Sudan, he was interested in coffee business, but realized that water has a bad taste here and as a result he ventured into water business.

However, Jon Kaufman, CEO of Global Water First Company, a Colorado based company, said he is very glad to be in the country and explained the meaning of 734 as geo-coordinates of coffee and water of Ethiopian refugee camp that Manyang grew up. So he named734 coffee and water (company) in honor of that refugee camp. And just that alone inspired me in the United States, to gather together investment and investors who would invest about hundred thousand dollars in bringing this system out to South Sudan.This isthe first installation,” he said.