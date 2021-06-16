Gov,t, WFP signed agreement to feed school children

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction together with World Food Program (WFP) have signed one and half years (MoU) Memorandum of Understanding to feed school children of about five hundred and thirty thousand children in one thousand and hundred schools across the country.

Addressing media,the Undersecretary Ministry of General Education Kuyok Abol Kuyokappreciated WFPfor providing food to millions of children in education sector.

“We are very grateful to WFP as well donor who is supporting education sector. We are encouraging farmers to grow food so that we can buy local food for school,”

He added that the current project that “we are implementing in Western Equatoria, we hope it would able to roll it out to entire country together with WFP,”.

He revealed that the feeding would encourage children to attend school.

However, WFP Deputy Representative Adeyinka Badejo said that WFP was very proud to be strong partners with the Ministry of General Education to support the back to learning campaign.

“For several years WFP have been implementing on-going school feedingprogram in South Sudan in very strong collaboration with Ministry of General Education. As you know that all schools have just opened in recentmonths due to Covid-19,”

She added that WFP understands that over twomillion children are outside of school system. It is very important for development of South Sudan to bring all the kids back to learning.

She revealed that this partnership agreement covers the scale on-going school feeding programthat hasmotto benefit for all member of the society especially farming communities because WFP supports farmers to produce and we buy their produce to feed South Sudanese children.

“The agreement we have signed today represents strong partnership to provide school meal to over five hundred andthirty thousand children in one thousand and one hundred schools in the country,” Badejo said.