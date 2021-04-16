Gov’t warns NGOs against publishing incorrect health Data

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Government through the Ministry of Health has worn the non-governmental organization against computing incorrect health data.

Speaking during a two-day’s meeting that was organized by the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC)in Juba yesterday, the undersecretary of East African Affairs, Andrea Aguer said most NGOs working in the country do research just to get donors.

He added that what the National and international NGOs present on health data in South Sudan is different from the data collected by the government.

“Finding health data is the responsibility of the government because NGOs always keep on manipulating information just for their own interest, this must stop,” he ordered.

He said the Ministry of Health would work together with the EAC to see correct health data is shown to the public.

“I am very grateful to the EAHRC for coming to this beautiful country, we shall work together as East Africans,” he added.

The undersecretary warned that the East African community should not be mistaken as a political party.

“We are members of EAC, they are not politicians and it is very important to be with EAC,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile the Executive secretary for EAHRC Dr.NovatTwungubumwe noted that EAHRC will work together with the government to ensure proper health data is achieved in the country.

“We are going to work together with the government to ensure correct data is published,” Novat said.

“South Sudan is fully a member of EAC that is why we are working together,” he added.

EAHRC was established by the Heads of State of EAC Partner States, as stipulated by the provision of Article 118 of Treaty of Establishment of the East African Community.

The EAHRC is a mechanism for making available to the EAC.

Advice upon all matters of health and health related research and findings that are necessary for Knowingtechnological development,policy formulating and practice.