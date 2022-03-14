Gov’t vows to implement Science and Mathematics program

By Fatuma Asha Ali

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has implemented to strengthen science and mathematics education in south Sudan project with the aim of improving the teaching capacity of teachers and promoting students learning in science and mathematics since 2009.

This project also aimed at focusing on the outcome of self-learning materials of mathematics and science for primary school students to support children learning.

KuyokAbolKuyok, the Undersecretary, Ministry of General Education and Instruction said that his Ministry was to disseminate school textbooks, especially Science materials that have been developing and targeting in some of your schools so this dissemination should not stop here, it should continue in your states and counties.

“Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has done so many things in South Sudan but what they are doing here today will impact the lives of thousands of children in South Sudan in science and mathematics. something we cannot imagine for the next 20 years because children we are targeting are still in lower classes and they will grow to know science and mathematics.’’ Kuyok added

He added that “we have a serious shortage of science and mathematics teachers in South Sudan and we need to solve this since we need science and mathematics teachers to come and inspire the science students to be the next science teachers, engineers, and doctors in this country”.

Meanwhile, the Chief Representative JICA South Sudan Mr. Sagara Fuyuki said he would like to start by offering his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of General Education and Instruction and Department of Science, Mathematics and program for their unwavering collaboration with JICA.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of schools, SMASESS team embarked on the development of self-learning materials to provide learning opportunities for primary 4 and 5during school closures and supplement in 2020.I believe that all stakeholders will continue to promote a learner-centered approach in mathematics and science teaching and learning as indicated in the South Sudan curriculum,’’ Fuyuki said.

However, Dr. Tanaka Chisato, Education Expert Strengthening Science and Mathematics Education in South Sudan cited that “we hope that we will be able to carry out this work plan for the benefit of our children in this country and especially regards to our two important subjects that is mathematics and science in which the department of SMASSES is working hard to produce all the materials.”

Tanaka concluded that since the project is coming to an end, they are willing to extend it to other states and they want teachers from the states and Administrative areas to benefit from the project and to pass it to other colleagues.