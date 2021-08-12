Gov’t urges youth to embark on agro-businesses

By William Madouk Garang

The government through Ministry of Youth and Sports has urged the youth to embark on agro-businesses ahead the International Youth Day (IYD) which is scheduled to be celebrated today under the theme “Youth Involvement in Nation building through Agriculture.”

This year’s celebration would be led by the Ministry of Youth with partners and they would conduct many activities such as; football match (men & women) between Civil society organizations, and radio presenters would be playing on 12 August, 2021, at Nyakuron Cultural Centre.

Addressing the Media yesterday, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Albino Bol Dhieu said that they were going to give loan to youth who wanted to do some business in agriculture.

“We want to give refundable loan to the young people and this loan is a micro-enterprise loan. If you have cooperative organization in agriculture and it’s been registered, let it be ready because when this is approved you can stand a chance to prepare the land and your document,” Dhieu said.

At the same time, the UnitedNation Population Fund country representative, Dr. Mary Otieno said that UNFPA’s experience shows could build climate change resilient societies when the youth were allowed to meaningfully engage and participate in addressing the issues of climate change and food insecurity.

“UNFPAtogether with Ministry of Youth and sports have established youth coordination forum and mechanism in seven States to safeguard that young people are part of development agenda in the country. The comprehensive development we are working on is to create multispectral developmental strategy to young people,” Ms. Otieno said.

However, Deputy Chairperson of National Youth Union, Fernanda Paul Macueisaid that Youth Innovation for human and Planetary Health could not be achieved without the meaningful participation of the youth in nation building up the capacity of the youth to make their own informed decisions on healthy food and on importance of nutrition and public health was very crucial for our youth.

International Youth Day was designed by the United Nations in December 17, 1999 in UN General Assembly to settle global and national issues related to youth. It’sremembered on 12th of August every year and different activities are carried out throughout the month to celebrate August as youth’s month.