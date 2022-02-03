Gov’t urges to establish more teachers training centers

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Teachers from various schools urged the government to establish more teacher training colleges so that the number of teachers for both primary and secondary schools can increase in the country.

Gora Moses Lokiri, The Headmaster of Faith Nursery and Primary School in Juba Na-Bari said that South Sudan is facing difficulties in getting qualified teachers, especially for primary schools.

“Most of the parents are sending their children to Uganda, and South Sudan has the best syllabi of all the East African countries. My appeal to the government is that teacher training institutes should be established to help train more teachers in this country,”

He added that children educated in South Sudan outperform those in Uganda in terms of learning to read and speak English fluently. Also, the parents do not waste money sending their children to study elsewhere, but rather support the teachers and schools so that the country can produce more brilliant children.

He revealed that most of the private schools in Juba and other states are performing much better compared to government schools in academics, where the majority of the pupils pass with flying colours every year.

Meanwhile, Kilama Lamton Lotto, Director of Study of Faith Nursery and Primary School, stated that students not only performed well at their school but also at the majority of private schools in Juba.

He said there is optimism that most of the primary schools, including Faith Primary School, will be establishing secondary schools on the premises so the brilliant pupils are upgraded without looking for another school outside the country.

“The performance of our pupils is much better compared to those who came and joined us from Uganda, meaning that we are also doing well like any other teacher outside the country, “he said.

Peter Amet Majok, said that some schools within Payam are operated by volunteer teachers because there is no payment by the government which led qualified teachers to quit.

Last year, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Awut Deng Aquil, said it was the role of parents to ensure that children attain education. Also, she added that government knows that the economic situation is not good, but as officials, they have to take a step to ensure that conditions of services are improved for teachers to be able to stand in class.