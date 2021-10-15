Gov’t Urges stakeholders to support the land registry

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The National Minister of lands, Housing and Urban Development Michael Chiangjiekhas urged all the stakeholders to support the South Sudan digitalized land registry project during the signing of a contract between the National Ministry of Lands, Housing, Urban Development and Trinity Technology Ltd yesterday.

Speaking during the signing Ceremony, Chiangjiek said that it shouldn’t be signing the contract alone but rather the stakeholder’s contribution was needed to allow the project successful.

“Iam calling upon all the stakeholders in this country to support this project proceed, however the state needs to make sure that when they are issuing the tittle deeds, and reach the system, there is no way a middle person can interfere with the papers to stop the corruption that is happening,” he said.

However, he added that the project was going to contribute positively to the people and the economic, mostly to solve the land dispute among people mistrust and of the owners.All that would be dealt with once the project implemented.

“We are glad to see national company taking up a project like this because this is one of the things, we should encourage our government, specially that the competition worldwide is high, so this means it’s up to the country to support its own so that they can compete,” he added.

The minister said that thechallenge was upon the trinity and the ministry to make it happen because people of South Sudan were eagerly waiting to see the project implemented.

“this project was initiated since 2010, but because of some obstacles, the implementation of the project delayed andtoday we have done the first significant step to make it a real story to our people,” he stressed.

Meanwhile the chief Operations Officer of trinity technologies’ ltd, Ambrose Thiik said that the digitalization was about ownership of land and its use.

“This is a solution to bring peace in the country because land digitization is about ownership of land and the use of the land, and its associated resources including the determinate of rights and attribute,” he said.

However, he furthered said that the survey description of the provision wasrelevance to support the ministry.

“we have stablished our electronic processes that will record all the information about the land, so if this is done electronically there will be no fraud, which means there will be no conflict and therefore, any changes will be done automatic following the registration,” Thiik added.