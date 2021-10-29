Gov’t urges private sectors, NGOs on remuneration equity to natives

By Bida Elly David

Lakes State Ministry of labour urged international organisations as well as private companies to consider natives like the Youth and women towards remuneration and recruitment fairness.

This came when series of cases regarding salary discrimination and unfair recruitment malpractices have been registered by a number of employees and interviewees’ complaints.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, Lakes State minister of labour Deborah Akech said that there were employment disputes between employees and employers within organisations’ and companies’ system regarding poor salary scales and unfair recruitment method.

‘’There are rumours circulating that, some people who did not gone through interview process have been awarded contracts yet the ones who fought answering written and oral interview questions were left out,’’ She said.

Furthermore, she pointed out that the State Ministry of labour held a meeting alongside with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the state on how sustainable work environment would be created for everyone.

‘’When I took office, we held a meeting with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on how we could create a better sustainable environment of employment to everyone in Lakes State. In the beginning, youth in the state conceptualised that, most jobs were taken away from them by foreigners’’ she pointed.

However, she reiterated that NGOs and companies operating in the country should work hand in hand with the Country’s labour law to avoid disputes and misinterpretation.

‘’Organisations and companies should work according to the labour laws of the Country to avoid misinterpretation and disputes,’’ she reiterated.