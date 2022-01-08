Gov’t urges Budi youths to shun violence

By Emelda Siama John

The Minister of National Security, Obute Mamur Mete has warned young people in Budi County’s Camp-15 area to shun against violence, adding that it only brings destruction.

Camp-15, Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State has of recent past experienced violent conflicts including the killing of 15 people and several others injured in March last year. Four women and two other people were also killed in separate incidents along Camp-15-Kimatong and Camp-15 area in June and May respective.

Mamur appealed to the people of Eastern Equatoria State to stay in peace, unity and embrace reconciliation during a public rally he held in the area on Wednesday.

“The government is committed to securing the highway and anyone who tempers with the movement of people will be dealt with accordingly,” Mamur said.

He urged the locals to denounce conflict and join the rest of the nations in building peaceful South Sudan.

“I encourage the people of Eastern Equatoria to work with Governor Louis Lobong Lojore to build a peaceful state,” he said

Minister Mamur led a team of Eastern Equatoria leaders on an economic mission to foster firm management and utilization of the national resources to benefit south Sudanese.

Meanwhile the Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong Lojore encouraged the people of Budi County to work with the government to protect the highway and the constructors building the facility.