Gov’t urged to reopen schools

By Rofina Teteng

The Nation Organization for Women (NOW), a local NGO based in Eastern Equatoria state has urged the Ministry of General Education and Instructions and the Ministry of Health to reopen schools.

In a press statement to the media, the Director for the Nation Women Organization Jua Agnes said the Ministries should reopen schools while ensuring strict adherence to safe measures to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“My advice to the Ministry of General Education and the Ministry of Health is to reopen the schools by imposing safety measures to control Covid-19 pandemic in schools through the following, compulsory use of facemasks for both pupils and teachers, provision of hand washing facilities which includes sanitizers and soap, practicing of social distancing in the schools, provision of temperature guns and formations of school taskforce committees at schools and educating the learners on preventive measures against Covid-19.”

“The above-mentioned measures will help the learners to go back to school to become future leaders of this country,” Agnes said.

She stated that Covid-19 has challenged the whole world in the area of education, economic activities and threatened many lives.

“Fifty percent (50%) of schools going children especially boys and girls dropped out of schools due to Covid-19 pandemic and has a negative impact on lives of young people forcing them into early marriages, sexual harassment, premature delivery of babies and attempted illegal abortion leading to early dead,” Agnes added.

She said the continued lockdown will lead to loss of our young generations because one would ever know when Covid-19 will go out of our country.

She also urged young boys and girls to be vigilant, self-control and patience to their education, adding that marriage is not the solution to the challenges of Covid-19.

“Therefore, read your books, stay home and be safe to avoid the infections and early marriages,” she advised the students.

On 3rd February, 2021, the chairman of National Taskforce on Covid-19, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol issued an order to ban all social gatherings, such as religious events like prayers, funerals places, wedding ceremonies and political events, preschool, schools, universities and all institutions except classes scheduled for examinations due to the recent surge in Covid-19 pandemic in the country.