Gov’t urged to re-open Dr. Garang University

By Yiep Joseph

An Activist called on the National government to intervene and re-open Dr. John GarangMemorial University of Science and Technology in Jonglei state.

Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology was closed since 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown like any other institution of learning in the country.

However, after the lockdown was lifted several interruptions occurred. This month, the University Administration issued a statement calling on the students to standby and wait for the University to re-open fully once issue of food is addressed.

“The Dean of student’s affairs in relation to the Dean’s Board Meeting No.1.18. resolution No.1.announces that the University will open fully when food is available for students. Therefore, students should be on standby. At any time when food becomes available, the re-opening will be officially announced,” the statement read.

Speaking to the media,David Garang Goch Executive Directorof Jonglei Civil Society Network called on the National government to re-open the university.

“The discission from the University administration to wait for food to be available first for the university to re-open is not going to allow students to learn,” Deng Said.

“If it happened that the food is not availablefor students with in short period of time then the administration can re-open the university and order students to support themselves,” he appealed.

“Some years back the same incident of lack of food for students happened in university of Juba but the administration dispersed the students in hostels to their relatives and urged students to support themselves,” he added.

He revealed that if students stay at home for long it may result into more problems.

“If the students remain at home for long, may leadinto more problems, for example many will be involve in crimes and violence,” he said

He called on the government through the Ministry of Finance to pay the contractor who supply food to the school in short period of time in order for students to start learning.

On the other hand, Malual Aboot the spokesperson for the student’s union at the university revealed that when to re-open the university is not yet clear amidst several efforts.

“We tried our best as union but what the administration usually tells us is the issue of the food supplier who has not been paid,” Aboot said.

“The University closed since 2019 on 14th of December and later affected by the lockdown up to now and I urged the government to intervene and resolve the issue and re-open the university,” he added.

Furthersaid, the government fail to respond on time, the institution could havefind some ways to reopen the school.

He called on the government to quickly intervene before the students’ body lost patience.