Gov’t urged to formulate laws to protect women’s right

As women celebrate their 73rd anniversary,women in Yambio have called on the state government to formulate laws that will protect women’s right to own properties in case a husband dies.

Grace Gamboripai Bapia, a senior four student at Bishop Abangite college of Science and Technology delivered a speech on behalf of womensayingwomen in the state suffer after the death of their husbands because the family of the late always grab all the properties including the land from the widow.

“The government should really look into such cases and come up with laws that will guide women especially when they lose their husbands, I mean like a family that will chase out a widow from her late husband’s house must be punished for years,”Ms. Bapia expressed.

Grace Gamboripai who is also UNICEF’s child reporter, appealed to government and non-governmental organizations todevelop code of conduct against teachers who in most cases fall in love with school girls.

“I am appealing to the government that, any teacher who will be caught falling in love with a student or a pupil should face the law and be imprisoned for 2 years without any compromise, any parent who gives his or her daughter for marriage before the age of 18 should be judged accordingly,”she added.

The governor of Western Equatoria State Alfred FutuyoKaraba said his government will ensure that no widow is deprived of her right.

He said a woman has the right to stay in the house of her late husband. He discouraged the act saying this is against the right of women.

The women’s day was observed on Monday at Yambio women empowerment Centre, participants at the eventwere advised to observe social distancing rule including wearing facemasks as preventive measure against Covid-19.