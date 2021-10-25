Gov’t urged to ensure safety of humanitarian workers

By Atimaku Joan

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General of United Nations Day 2021 Guang Cong has urged all authorities and communities in the country to ensure the safety of Aid workers.

Speaking during the UN Day celebration over the weekend, Guang Cong said that it was clear that there was a severe economic hardship but this should not call for the frustration to be taken out on the workers trying to help.

“We know that people are experiencing severe economic hardship particularly young people who have missed out on education and training on jobs however, that frustrations must not be taken out on the every organizations trying to help them,” Cong said.

He condemn the incidents of youths attacking humanitarian convoys and threatening aid workers in attempt to secure jobs for themselves stating that this caused immense harm to communities who were already suffering.

Cong said that the UN agencies could continue with their mission without collaboration and cooperation of the communities that they were serving.

He affirmed that the pause of humanitarian services in Greater Pibor Administrative area due to the relocation of more than eighty aid workers as a result of threat against them had deprived one hundred thousand people in need of assistance.

The General Secretary also said that apart from the challenge of

Violence against aid workers, communion conflicts, flooding, food insecurity and covid-19 were factors that has continued to impede the implementation of the peace process in South Sudan.

He stated that UN was only in this country forthe purpose of supporting the government and citizens on the journey to durable peace.

He thanked all the UN personnel for their passionate commitment, hard work and personal sacrifices in carrying out their work in a face of challenges.