Gov’t urged to build more dykes or face the worst

By Yiep Joseph

The International Organization for Migration(IOM) has urged the national government to immediately build more dykes to mitigate flooding as more heavy rains were expected at the start of the season.

Addressing the media over the weekend,Amy Pope the deputy Director-General of IOM said that it was a collective responsibility of the government and IOM to construct more dykes as the organization may not manage it alone.

“We urged the government to become really involved and build more dykes in the areas affected by the flood, IOM can’t handle the situation alone but ultimately is all about government investing in solutions, investing in its people, ensuring that the community there have the tools and the training that they may need to help them manage some of the water” Amy said.

“More important we are working with communities to build dykes to help manage the influx of water and to do this before the rainy season because we know that the flood is going to be worse as the season start” she expressed.

She confirmed that some areas in Unity state experiencing disastrous flooding currently were expected to get worse and there was a need to build more dykes.

Amy revealed that the continuous flooding in some areas were due to many climate changes that were man-made in which deforestation was inclusive.

“Communities had moved to some areas where they cut most of the trees for firewood as a result lack of tree coverage increased the risk of flooding, “she said.

She added that the situation remained fragile where thousands of people remained displaced and were compounded by flooding in IDP camps across the country.

She revealed that more flooding was expected in the nearby future

“We can warn people now that it is clear there is going to be much flooding, the water would hardly recede the water is still very high, roads are impassable, houses are flooded, trees are submerged in water and so we know now that the situation is going to get worse” she cautioned the public.

She stressed that many people living in the flood affected areas wereat risks of diseases such as malaria and typhoid.