jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 19th, 2020
HomeNewsGov’t urged to advance coronavirus awareness
News

Gov’t urged to advance coronavirus awareness

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The Health Ministry has been asked to extend awareness on the coronavirus (COVID-19) to all the States in order to sensitize the public on some key preventive measures.

Guot Gabriel Manyang, Chairperson of Greater Upper Nile Concerned Youth for Peace and Stability said that there was no enough available information on coronavirus infection and prevention in the communities.

According to Manyang, there was need for the Ministry of Health to scale up awareness and preparedness to the locals who do not have information about the coronavirus.   

“The level of advocacy should be increased and put into local national languages through the radios and other media outlets so that people get aware about the details of coronavirus and how they should prevent themselves,” Manyang stated.

He said more people are becoming worried about the coronavirus because they do not have enough information.

Mr. Manyang also called on the international partners to intervene and work together with local stakeholders to further more awareness to the locals.  

“This awareness should be done on radios using national local languages to educate the public on how to prevent the virus,” Manyang concluded.  

He encouraged the public not to panic of the virus but rather observe the health guidelines issued by the health officials.

Dr. Angok Gordon Kuol, the Incidence Manager for COVID 19 Preparedness at the Ministry of Health said that the awareness messages on COVID 19 have been designed but they lack resources.

 “The communication department has already developed messages and they are still under translation but the challenge is the availability of resources for us to start scaling up those messages at the State’s and counties levels,” he cited.

According to Dr. Kuol, the sensitization of locals would commence immediately if the question of resources was resolved.

“Once we have available resources, the team of communication will be sent to start sensitization and make all the messages available to everybody,” he concluded.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Ethiopian, Kenyan flights to be suspended if situation dictates

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon Flights from Ethiopia and Kenya will be suspended if the situation of coronavirus (COVID- 19) continues to escalate in the aforesaid countries, the Ministry of Health said. Kenya and Ethiopia have confirmed cases of coronavirus but flights have continued to land in Juba International Airport. Last Friday, the Ministry of Health suspended FLY Dubai and Egyptian Air over efforts to curb the escalation of Coronavirus from coming to South Sudan. Dr. Makur Matur Koryom, undersecretary in the Ministry of Health said that the suspension of Dubai...
News

Tonj County is calm after cattle raids

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang Authorities in Tonj County of Warrap State confirmed that security situation in the area was normal after recent fighting among armed youth. Last week the armed youth in the area clashed with their neighboring Western Bahr el Ghazal State counterparts over cattle. Gabriel Awan Makuoch Secretary General for former Tonj State called on the armed youth from neighboring Western Bahr El Ghazal State to respect the prevailing peace in the country to pave ways for development. “We cannot achieve development without peace, we are tired of...
News

MTN sets nearly two months for network system upgrading

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Charles Lotara The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has set one and a half months for core network systems upgrading as the company seeks to improve on services delivery. Last week, the cellular service provider announced that the upgrading of the core systems was commencing from 16th March to 30th April, 2020, warning that the smooth flow of services might be interrupted throughout the revamp process. “During this period services might be impacted. We request for your patience as we try to improve our services,” part of the message widely...
error: Content is protected !!