Gov’t urged lab technicians to have regulatory body

By Tereza Jeremiah

The National Public Health laboratory has urged technicians to have regulatory body to strengthen the delivery of quality work.

This was said during the three days’ workshops organized by the National Public Health laboratory on the finalization Laboratory policy guidelines.

The aims of the workshop were for the laboratory services delivery to get strengthen and set standard quality work so that the document would show thatthere was implementation.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Undersecretary for Ministry of Health Dr Victoria Anib Majur said that the Lab technicians are technical people and for them to provide quality services they need to have polices, guidelines and procedures to make sure that quality work are provided.

“The validation document with policy guideline is what should be advocated and supported to deliver quality services.

Lab Technician are technical people who provide quality services, they need to have policies, guide lines and all the procedures to ensure that quality work is provided and this current document has been developed for the last two years and now its finalized, while today is a validation process and then it will be submitted to the ministry of health for inducement, so it can be ready to be used.” Dr Anib said.

She added that laboratory profession has started their association and they should also have laboratory regulatory body.

“I urge the laboratory profession and the midwives to also have their regulatory body’s since the laboratory team has an association now,” she said.

Sherevealed that at the end of this workshop, this document would be summited to the ministry of health for inducement and to be signed.