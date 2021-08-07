Gov’t urge citizensto protect and promote breast feeding

By Atimaku Joan

As world celebrates breastfeeding week, South Sudan’s Health Minister Elizabeth Acuei Yol has reminded the public to take a shared responsibility in protecting and promoting breastfeeding in the country.

She said promoting breastfeeding in the country is a collective responsibility of everyone to help newborns have a healthy start in life.

“Breastfeeding is a God given leadership of power to women and that is why they are made to be mother and this power should not be ignored,” Minister Acuei said.

According to her, the South Sudan government recognizes that breastfeeding is not always easy, but it is one of the best ways to support the health of mother and infant.

She urged all the citizens of the country to protect and promote breasting feeding of babies until they turn the age of two and beyondfor a proper mental health.

“Any amount of breast milk benefits the infant, it protects babies against infection and some chronic illnesses and helps promote healthy brain, eyesight and speech development.”

This year’s celebration was held under theme “Protect breastfeeding: a shared responsibility.”

Jesca Wude Murye a Nutrition Officer UNICEF South Sudan said that the theme of the celebration was talking about protecting breastfeeding which means that everyone has been called upon by this theme to support breast feeding.

“Theme for this years for world breastfeeding is talking about protecting breastfeeding, a shared responsibility so that means it called for all of us to support breastfeeding,” said Wade Murye.

The Nutrition Officer revealed that UNCEF has a guideline that has been developed through the Ministry of Healthy which has been approved for creating awareness and consoling mother on the importance of breastfeeding in various health facilities across the country.

She concluded that mothers should stop complaining that there is no breast milk because she beliefs that before God give you a child, he also knows that the kid should have something to feed on.

There are also many benefits for breastfeeding mothers including reduced risks of ovarian and breast cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.