Gov’t, UNICEF distributes 2.7 M textbooks to schools

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction together with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have distributed 2.7 million text books to all primary and secondary schools across the country.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Minister for General Education and Instruction Awut Deng Acuil said it was the first time in history of South Sudan to implement their own national curriculum.

“It is a big step in the history of education for South Sudan to have its own national curriculum in the country. These books that we have distributed to children today are a response to make sure that they are you are well prepared for next education,” Awut said

Meanwhile the UNICEF Country RepresentativeHamida Lasseko said UNICEF wasvery happy and delighted to be part of this particular why textbooks were very important.

“UNICEF is committed to making sure that we will make arrangements to send these textbooks to all location. In April last year the Ministry of General Education and Instruction launched new textbooks officially1.9 million textbooks for primary and secondary in the country,” Lasseko said.

She added that UNICEF together with Ministry of General Education are working together to train the teachers because giving the book was one thing, using a book is one thing but without training it will not help. I believe that all children in the country start from primary one to senior four can be taught using South Sudan curriculum.

She revealed that “few weeks ago, the Ministry of General Education announced reopening of public schools and I really thank God because they were able to do that. It is my pleasure to see children wake up in the morning when we are going to offices,”