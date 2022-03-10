Gov’t told to join hands in building Dykes

By Yiep Joseph

The commissioner of Twic East County, Jonglei state called on the government, partners and the community to join hands to build Dykes in the county as an immediate live-saving solution before rainy season.

While addressing members of the community over the week end, Deng Mabeny Kuot, Commissioner of Twic East County urged all the government officials and community members in particular to put hands together and ensure that dykes are built in the flood affected area of Twic East before rains start.

“There are both long term and short-term plans to response to the flood in Twic East county but as per now we need tofocus on short term plans which are the live-saving and that is building dykes before rains start” Deng said.

“There is difference between project and live-saving and what we are doing now, what we need is not project but to first save the lives of our people” he added.

He stated that the flood persisted in most areas of the county citing that only few areas were protected through dykes built by some of the youths.

Deng revealed that there are qualified engineers that have proposed plans to rescue the situation in the area.

“We are having engineers in Juba here who have made a proposal to response to the flood in the county, the county has over forty engineers ready to response to the flood in the area to save lives of the people in the county” he emphasized.

He called on the youths and community members to use their knowledge during this crisis to help the people way back home.

He urged the government and members of the assembly to approve the proposed project and responses to flood in the state assembly, a move that can pave way for fund raising.

Deng appreciated the community members in Diaspora for their efforts in helping the people back home.

He reaffirmed that the people are in dire need of humanitarian’s assistance in the county.

He lamented that a huge number of the population has been displaced and still stranded in high or dry land.

He called on the chiefs and the community leaders to help the displaced persons in various areas in the state and the county in particular.

Meanwhile Biar Mading Biar, Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development Jonglei state called on all the communities in the state to embrace unity and join the government in helping the flood affected people.

We need to come together, join hands and struggle alongside the government to help our people affected by flood.

He reaffirmed government support to all the proposed live saving activities in the state.